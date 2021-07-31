WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.090-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.20 million.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,934. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.30.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

