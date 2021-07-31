Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 409,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,639. The company has a market cap of $262.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70. Wrap Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

In related news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,063.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,015 in the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

