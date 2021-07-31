WSFS Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,420 shares of company stock worth $5,318,150. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.