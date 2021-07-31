X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0001

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $25,079.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00015919 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

