Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,302. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,090 shares of company stock worth $10,658,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

