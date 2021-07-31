Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 49.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 841,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Xerox by 41.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 486.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 221,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 183,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.13. 1,759,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

