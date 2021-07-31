Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $85.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.94.

XMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

XMTR stock traded up $6.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.17. 160,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,643. Xometry has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

