Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.63. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.05 and a twelve month high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3625715 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

