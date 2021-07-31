YouGov (LON:YOU) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 1,267.50 ($16.56) on Friday. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,178.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.04.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

