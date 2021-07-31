YouGov (LON:YOU) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 1,267.50 ($16.56) on Friday. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,178.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.04.
About YouGov
