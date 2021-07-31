Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.75. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

