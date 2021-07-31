Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $127.72 and last traded at $127.71, with a volume of 9381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.61.

The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.75.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

