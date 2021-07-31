Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,292. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.