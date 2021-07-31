Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Employers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIG opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

