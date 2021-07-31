Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce ($1.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.65) to $0.25. United Airlines reported earnings of ($8.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($12.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,123,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,757,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

