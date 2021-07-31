Zacks: Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report sales of $48.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $191.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $306.36 million, with estimates ranging from $204.34 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,036. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

