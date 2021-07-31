Zacks: Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.12. Herc reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Herc stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.04. 227,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,818. Herc has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $126.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.25.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

