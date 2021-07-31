Zacks: Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). National CineMedia also posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCMI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 467,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,495. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $281.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.