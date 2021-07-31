Zacks: Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings per share of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.03. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $4.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

NYSE:DGX opened at $141.80 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,978 shares of company stock worth $14,981,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 45.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 90.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

