Zacks: Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

SHYF traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 104,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,196. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

