Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,544.84.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,623.57. The company had a trading volume of 132,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,490.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,633.80.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.