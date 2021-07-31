Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $6,419,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $197.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.41. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $157.05 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.