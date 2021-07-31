Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Announce $3.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the lowest is $2.88. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $13.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $13.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

DPZ opened at $525.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.96. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,519,713. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

