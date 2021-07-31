Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $970.32 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $817.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

NYSE:SITE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.78. 175,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,375. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.24.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at $68,916,159.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

