Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $135.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Switch posted sales of $126.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $554.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $578.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $625.55 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

SWCH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. 2,111,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,632,787 shares of company stock valued at $32,986,988 in the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 50,696 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Switch by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 184,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Switch by 4,902.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 820,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 803,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Switch by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 44,912 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

