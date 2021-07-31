Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $975.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $993.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $891.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

AYI traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,503. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

