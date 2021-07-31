Zacks: Brokerages Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Appian posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on APPN. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Appian by 86.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 29.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 98.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.23.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

