Zacks: Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Announce $10.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report $10.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.70. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $13.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $39.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $45.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $36.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $38.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 50.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.60.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $31,560,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $17,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.77. 150,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,296. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.67. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

