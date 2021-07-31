Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $880.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce sales of $880.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.70 million to $881.07 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $807.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 238.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 54,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $37.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,473.71. 139,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,375.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $900.22 and a 1 year high of $1,519.99.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

