Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after buying an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.