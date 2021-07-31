Zacks: Brokerages Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.55 Million

Analysts forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post $15.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. The ExOne posted sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $70.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $71.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XONE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $368.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

