Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.71. 374,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,274. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $335.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

