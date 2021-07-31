Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to Hold

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Globalstar by 20.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 59.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 83.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globalstar by 34.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 78,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

