Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hexcel Corp. ended the second quarter of 2021 on a mixed note, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues narrowly missing the same. It is implementing significant reductions in its U.S. workforce, as well as short-term cost-saving actions, to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Hexcel and Safran expanded their contract for composite materials on commercial aircraft engines. Hexcel's shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, rapid COVID spread across the globe caused a notable decline in air travel, thereby hurting the company's operational results. Its commercial aerospace sales plunged 24.6% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s industrial sales continued to be challenged by the pandemic’s impact and changes in its wind energy business.”

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

HXL stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

