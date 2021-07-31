Zacks Investment Research Downgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,161,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

