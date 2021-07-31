Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $323.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and revenues increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates on both counts. Backed by recent robust order levels that indicate improving trends in its end markets, Rockwell Automation hiked fiscal 2021 earnings per share guidance to the band of $9.10-$9.30. The company will benefit from the robust demand for core automation platforms and digital transformation solutions. The bottom line will gain from its focus on process improvement, material cost savings and improving productivity. Reported sales growth is anticipated at 12%. Acquisitions to expand global presence, information solutions and high-value services offerings and capabilities will aid growth. Rising material costs, supply-chain constraints and weakness in the oil and gas industry remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $308.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

