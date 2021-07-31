Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.67.

Trex stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $5,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

