Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

