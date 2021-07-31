Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.28% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

