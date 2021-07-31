Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) to Hold

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Oxford Instruments stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

