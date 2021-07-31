Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPBI. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

