Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

RVNC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

