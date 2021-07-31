Zacks Investment Research Lowers ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,419,600 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

