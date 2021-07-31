Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CVEO opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.24 million, a P/E ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

