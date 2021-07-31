Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Buy

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

FIX stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 275,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.