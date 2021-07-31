Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

