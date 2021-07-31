Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Buy

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

