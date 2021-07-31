Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Buy

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $195.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $89,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

