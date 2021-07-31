Zacks Investment Research Upgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,961,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

