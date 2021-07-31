Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

