ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $72,392.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $212,578.85 and approximately $72,392.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

